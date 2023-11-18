Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 13,962 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 105.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 13,962 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $4,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit X LLC lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 6,515 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 937,936 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $158,713,000 after acquiring an additional 21,304 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,298 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 109,248 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,488,000 after acquiring an additional 17,204 shares in the last quarter. 77.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Shares of GPC stock opened at $137.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.21. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $126.35 and a 52 week high of $187.73.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GPC has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $178.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.11.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GPC

Genuine Parts Profile

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.