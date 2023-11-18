Cetera Investment Advisers Increases Position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,213 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $4,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 100.9% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter.

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BOND opened at $88.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.43 and its 200 day moving average is $89.83. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52 week low of $85.10 and a 52 week high of $94.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 56.50 and a beta of 0.18.

Pimco Total Return ETF Company Profile

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

