Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. decreased its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 716,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 66,914 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Realty Income worth $42,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in Realty Income by 2,024.0% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 612,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 584,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Realty Income by 220.0% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on O. Bank of America downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.90.

Realty Income Price Performance

Realty Income stock opened at $52.91 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $45.03 and a 1 year high of $68.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.63. The company has a market cap of $38.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.08, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.01 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dec 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.256 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 6.1%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 232.58%.

Realty Income Company Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.