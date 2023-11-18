Cetera Investment Advisers Increases Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,617 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.46% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $4,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,257,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,117,000 after purchasing an additional 58,276 shares during the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,891,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,962,000 after acquiring an additional 29,679 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 59.2% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,911,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,902,000 after acquiring an additional 711,107 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,630,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,242,000 after acquiring an additional 45,235 shares during the period. Finally, WMS Partners LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 54.3% during the first quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 1,249,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,204,000 after acquiring an additional 439,814 shares during the period.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $29.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $970.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.72. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $27.54 and a 52 week high of $31.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.55.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (GEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.