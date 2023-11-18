Cetera Investment Advisers Has $4.46 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 64,018 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,291 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $4,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 240.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 381.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of VPL opened at $69.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 12 month low of $63.44 and a 12 month high of $72.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.70.

About Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

