TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,654 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,075 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of TransDigm Group worth $36,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 92.5% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter valued at $512,000. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 156,186 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $115,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,216 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransDigm Group Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE TDG opened at $957.63 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $599.42 and a 1-year high of $1,013.08. The company has a market capitalization of $52.97 billion, a PE ratio of 43.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $869.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $856.30.

TransDigm Group Increases Dividend

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $8.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.10 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 19.70% and a negative return on equity of 52.68%. TransDigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 28.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $35.00 per share. This is an increase from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $22.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TransDigm Group news, Director Jorge Valladares sold 3,141 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,001.73, for a total transaction of $3,146,433.93. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,019,030. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other TransDigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $862.38, for a total transaction of $2,587,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $3,104,568. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jorge Valladares sold 3,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,001.73, for a total transaction of $3,146,433.93. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,019,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,583 shares of company stock valued at $37,340,540 over the last three months. 7.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TDG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,001.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $840.00 to $910.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of TransDigm Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $960.00 to $1,013.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $997.54.

About TransDigm Group

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

