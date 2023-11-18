Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 38,261 Shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242,642 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,261 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.63% of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF worth $4,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 120,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after buying an additional 6,278 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,438,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 17.6% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 112,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after buying an additional 16,889 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the second quarter valued at $648,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the second quarter valued at $393,000.

NYSEARCA:FSIG opened at $18.60 on Friday. First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a 1-year low of $18.21 and a 1-year high of $18.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.57.

The First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FSIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income from an actively managed portfolio of short-term US investment-grade corporate bonds. FSIG was launched on Nov 17, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

