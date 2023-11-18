Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.40-5.53 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.15-8.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.18 billion. Palo Alto Networks also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.29-1.31 EPS.

PANW has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $302.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $273.26.

Shares of PANW stock opened at $247.59 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks has a 12-month low of $132.22 and a 12-month high of $265.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $244.60 and its 200 day moving average is $233.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.13.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 721 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.75, for a total value of $170,696.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $768,017. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.58, for a total value of $479,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,769 shares in the company, valued at $15,756,937.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 721 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.75, for a total transaction of $170,696.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $768,017. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 176,890 shares of company stock worth $42,637,820. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 205.3% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 516 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

