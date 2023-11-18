Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC) Announces $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the specialty retailer on Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 24th.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has raised its dividend by an average of 78.8% annually over the last three years. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a payout ratio of 41.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Stock Performance

NYSE:NGVC opened at $15.66 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.93 and its 200 day moving average is $12.39. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $15.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.99 million, a PE ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NGVC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 165,647 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 57,458 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 14,671 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 285.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the 1st quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 377.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 34,978 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 27,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Company Profile

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; bulk food products; private label products comprising pasta, pasta sauce, ketchup, canned beans and vegetables, frozen vegetables, frozen fruits, frozen meals, frozen pizza, bread, baking mixes, plant based butter, olive and coconut oil, coconut milk, honey, maple syrup, preserves, chocolate, coffee, bacon, beef jerky, canned seafood, popcorn, tortilla chips, taco shells, eggs, cheese, apple sauce, apple cider vinegar, spring water, paper products, cleaning products, and other products; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

