ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $272.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

ESCO Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ESE opened at $104.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.49 and a 200 day moving average of $100.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.92. ESCO Technologies has a one year low of $85.01 and a one year high of $109.57.

ESCO Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 9.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ESE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of ESCO Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ESCO Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ESCO Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 12.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,981 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 4.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 188,079 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $19,643,000 after buying an additional 7,725 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 24.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,711 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 2,531 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 28.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,902 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after buying an additional 7,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies during the third quarter worth $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Shielding and Test segments. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

