Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Updates Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.80-$0.95 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $300.00 million-$330.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $353.67 million. Dolby Laboratories also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $3.60-$3.75 EPS.

Dolby Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of DLB stock opened at $81.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.25 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.27. Dolby Laboratories has a 52 week low of $65.18 and a 52 week high of $91.01.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

Dolby Laboratories Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Dolby Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DLB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Dolby Laboratories from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dolby Laboratories has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $107.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Dolby Laboratories

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 6,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total value of $581,500.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 36,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,121,144.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 6,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total value of $581,500.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 36,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,121,144.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 9,030 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.32, for a total transaction of $743,349.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,879 shares in the company, valued at $4,270,679.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,979 shares of company stock worth $2,816,967 in the last quarter. 39.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dolby Laboratories

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 577.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,365,832 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $307,966,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721,613 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 320.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,081,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $84,614,000 after purchasing an additional 824,296 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $38,977,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 400.6% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 249,980 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $21,353,000 after purchasing an additional 200,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 533,052 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,601,000 after purchasing an additional 182,698 shares during the last quarter. 56.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.