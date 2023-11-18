Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Shares Up 2.8%

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K)’s stock price shot up 2.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.47 and last traded at $5.47. 994,641 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 12,517,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.32.

A number of research firms have commented on KGC. CSFB lifted their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.25 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $5.00 to $4.65 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Desjardins assumed coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.08.

The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.97.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The mining company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.04 million. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 8.43%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KGC. Ruffer LLP raised its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 113.9% during the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 35,680,196 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $167,868,000 after buying an additional 19,001,072 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 207.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,449,766 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $67,244,000 after buying an additional 11,097,512 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 374.2% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,766,352 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $68,230,000 after buying an additional 9,285,284 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 146,172,105 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $688,468,000 after buying an additional 7,285,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 96.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,736,328 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $53,518,000 after buying an additional 5,752,397 shares in the last quarter. 49.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

