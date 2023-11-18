Cetera Investment Advisers Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Cetera Investment Advisers trimmed its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,712 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $5,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GLDM. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 135.5% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 59.4% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust alerts:

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Performance

GLDM stock opened at $39.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.23 and its 200 day moving average is $38.51. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 1-year low of $34.40 and a 1-year high of $40.87.

About SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.