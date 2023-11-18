Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 717 Shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU)

Cetera Investment Advisers trimmed its position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 119,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 717 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF were worth $5,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 8,375.0% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 31.6% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 78,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,824,000 after acquiring an additional 18,783 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 484,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,668,000 after purchasing an additional 5,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 42.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 8,075 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA LCTU opened at $49.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.02. BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a 52 week low of $41.62 and a 52 week high of $50.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.53 and a 200-day moving average of $47.88.

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Company Profile

The BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of large- and mid-cap US firms in the Russell 1000 Index that are selected and weighted with a preference for lower carbon emissions.

