Cetera Investment Advisers Boosts Stock Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Elevance Health were worth $5,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit X LLC lifted its position in Elevance Health by 18.5% in the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Humankind Investments LLC lifted its position in Elevance Health by 56.4% in the second quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health in the second quarter worth $3,972,000. Souders Financial Advisors lifted its position in Elevance Health by 1.2% in the second quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 2,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in Elevance Health in the second quarter worth $160,000. 87.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total transaction of $29,078.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at $1,291,262.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Shares of Elevance Health stock opened at $462.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $108.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $412.00 and a 12 month high of $544.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $450.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $453.72.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.45 by $0.54. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $42.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ELV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $547.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Elevance Health from $564.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $565.82.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

