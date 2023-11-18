Cetera Investment Advisers Has $5.17 Million Position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV)

Cetera Investment Advisers lowered its position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,753 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.64% of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF worth $5,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 20,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company increased its position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 8,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 70,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after purchasing an additional 16,284 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. increased its position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 46,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Stock Performance

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF stock opened at $59.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $808.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.78. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a 52-week low of $51.23 and a 52-week high of $58.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.52.

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Company Profile

The ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (SMDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks with a 10-year record of increasing dividends. Stocks are equally weighted. SMDV was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

