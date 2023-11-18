Cetera Investment Advisers Has $5.45 Million Stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,978 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $5,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KHC. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 32,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 91.2% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 51,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 24,629 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $33.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.10. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $30.68 and a 12 month high of $42.80.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.12%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KHC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

