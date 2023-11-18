Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 8,988 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Cetera Investment Advisers lowered its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,262 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 8,988 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $5,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 24.4% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 6,209 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 14.7% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 311,817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $40,895,000 after buying an additional 39,879 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 3.1% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 153,907 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $20,185,000 after buying an additional 4,597 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 559.7% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 174,362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $24,439,000 after buying an additional 147,932 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

Shares of TEL opened at $131.46 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $123.72 and a 200 day moving average of $129.10. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $111.94 and a one year high of $146.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.02. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 11.91%. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TEL shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded TE Connectivity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.63.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

