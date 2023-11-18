Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 1,238 Shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL)

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its stake in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,238 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.84% of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF worth $5,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 101,393.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,952,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,031,000 after purchasing an additional 10,941,391 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $359,214,000. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 1,095,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,102,000 after purchasing an additional 11,129 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 596,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 545,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,395,000 after purchasing an additional 14,538 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JVAL opened at $35.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $639.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.05. JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $32.15 and a 12 month high of $37.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.07.

The JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF (JVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Value Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US equities that are selected and weighted by four relative valuation factors: book yield, earnings yield, dividend yield and cash flow yield.

