Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 1,464 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,381 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 9,018 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,993 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 550 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 461 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

VRTX has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $350.00 to $347.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $456.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $350.50 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $282.21 and a twelve month high of $387.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $360.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $350.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.55. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.94% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $4,331,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,400,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 243 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $91,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,901 shares in the company, valued at $1,462,875. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $4,331,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,400,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,411 shares of company stock worth $18,511,525. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

