Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases Shares of 120,219 BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:BKHY)

Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:BKHY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 120,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,587,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF by 29.8% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF by 146.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF by 828.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF by 33.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Finally, Balboa Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 23,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period.

BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BKHY opened at $45.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.87. BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF has a one year low of $44.04 and a one year high of $48.73.

BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF Profile

The BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF (BKHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated high yield corporate bonds with broad maturities. BKHY was launched on Apr 24, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

