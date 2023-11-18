Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 9,567 Shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 196,799 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,567 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 3.15% of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF worth $5,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1776 Wealth LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 13,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 125,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 6,147 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 718,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,221,000 after purchasing an additional 53,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 65,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 20,677 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of FAAR stock opened at $28.12 on Friday. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $25.85 and a 52 week high of $31.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.58.

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.2297 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd.

The First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (FAAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the db Liquid Commodity index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that, through a subsidiary, provides broad long\u002Fshort exposure to commodity futures contracts. FAAR was launched on May 18, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

