Cetera Investment Advisers Cuts Holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

Cetera Investment Advisers trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,608 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF were worth $5,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the 1st quarter worth $5,207,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 6,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 4,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $283,000.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

IYK stock opened at $187.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 0.74. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a 1 year low of $177.12 and a 1 year high of $210.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $186.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.38.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

