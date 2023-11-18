JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA) Shares Bought by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,663 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.10% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF worth $5,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,316,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,873,000 after acquiring an additional 16,383 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $406,000.

Shares of BBCA stock opened at $59.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.72. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.02.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BBCA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Canadian equities. BBCA was launched on Aug 7, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

