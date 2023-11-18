Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) Announces $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 4th.

Bluegreen Vacations has a payout ratio of 16.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Bluegreen Vacations to earn $5.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.6%.

Get Bluegreen Vacations alerts:

Bluegreen Vacations Stock Performance

Shares of BVH opened at $73.65 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.34 and a 200-day moving average of $36.78. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Bluegreen Vacations has a 1 year low of $21.05 and a 1 year high of $73.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial cut shares of Bluegreen Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley cut Bluegreen Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Bluegreen Vacations from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Bluegreen Vacations

Institutional Trading of Bluegreen Vacations

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BVH. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 139.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 39,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 23,059 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 258.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 91,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,365,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 323.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 108,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,970,000 after buying an additional 82,678 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Bluegreen Vacations by 2.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. 32.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bluegreen Vacations

(Get Free Report)

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. The company markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Charleston and New Orleans, and others. It also provides resort management, mortgage, title, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bluegreen Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluegreen Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.