The Home Depot, Inc. (HD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $2.09 on December 14th

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 2.09 per share by the home improvement retailer on Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th.

Home Depot has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 14 years. Home Depot has a dividend payout ratio of 52.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Home Depot to earn $15.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $8.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.1%.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $307.38 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $298.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $306.55. The firm has a market cap of $307.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.93. Home Depot has a 52 week low of $274.26 and a 52 week high of $347.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $37.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.59 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 10.22%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Home Depot will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Home Depot from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Home Depot from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $341.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $339.57.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, August 15th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total value of $1,974,824.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,375,680.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total transaction of $3,943,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,770,144.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total value of $1,974,824.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,375,680.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,186 shares of company stock valued at $6,862,827 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NCM Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 5,028 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 759 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 2,358 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Laraway Financial Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 1,610 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

