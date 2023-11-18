Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.28 Per Share

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.275 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This is a boost from Berry Global Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Berry Global Group has a dividend payout ratio of 12.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Berry Global Group to earn $7.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.6%.

NYSE BERY opened at $63.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.94 and its 200-day moving average is $61.31. Berry Global Group has a one year low of $53.83 and a one year high of $68.01. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.14. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 27.67% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. Berry Global Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on BERY. StockNews.com raised Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Berry Global Group from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Berry Global Group from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Berry Global Group from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.85.

In other news, Director Evan Bayh sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total transaction of $763,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,469.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Berry Global Group by 150.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Berry Global Group by 101.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Berry Global Group by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Berry Global Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

