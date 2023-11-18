Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) COO Dennis M. Gallagher Acquires 40,000 Shares

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN – Get Free Report) COO Dennis M. Gallagher purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.66 per share, with a total value of $26,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 481,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,654.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Hyliion Trading Down 8.4 %

Shares of NYSE HYLN opened at $0.59 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.38. Hyliion Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $3.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HYLN. Northland Securities downgraded Hyliion from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $2.80 to $1.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Hyliion from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Hyliion from $1.75 to $1.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hyliion

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HYLN. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Hyliion by 550.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,932,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,990,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481,276 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Hyliion by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,149,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,130,000 after purchasing an additional 342,867 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Hyliion by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 912,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 307,214 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Hyliion by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 936,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 262,851 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in Hyliion during the 3rd quarter worth $657,000. 26.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hyliion

Hyliion Holdings Corp. designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions for the commercial vehicle industry. It offers battery management systems for hybrid and fully electric vehicle applications; and battery packs. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, Texas.

