John A. Taylor Acquires 4,000 Shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) Stock

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT – Get Free Report) CEO John A. Taylor acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.96 per share, for a total transaction of $19,840.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 264,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,312,197.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of GPMT stock opened at $5.24 on Friday. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.97 and a 12-month high of $7.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.99. The company has a market cap of $270.27 million, a PE ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.65.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -58.82%.

Institutional Trading of Granite Point Mortgage Trust

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 126,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 54,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 20.3% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 347,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 89,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares during the period. 47.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 17th.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc, a real estate investment trust, originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. The company provides intermediate-term bridge or transitional financing for various purposes, including acquisitions, recapitalizations, and refinancing, as well as a range of business plans, including lease-up, renovation, repositioning, and repurposing of the commercial property.

