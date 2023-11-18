Insider Buying: Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) Director Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS – Get Free Report) Director Paul J. Isaac bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.44 per share, with a total value of $14,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,662,807 shares in the company, valued at $3,834,442.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Stereotaxis Price Performance
STXS opened at $1.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 1.47. Stereotaxis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $2.75.
Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Stereotaxis had a negative net margin of 67.19% and a negative return on equity of 87.98%. The business had revenue of $7.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.75 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stereotaxis, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.
About Stereotaxis
Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic systems, instruments, and information systems for the interventional laboratory in the United States and internationally. Its robotic magnetic navigation (RMN) systems include the Genesis RMN and Niobe systems, which enable physicians to complete complex interventional procedures by providing image-guided delivery of catheters and guidewires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites.
