Insider Buying: Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) Director Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS – Get Free Report) Director Paul J. Isaac bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.44 per share, with a total value of $14,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,662,807 shares in the company, valued at $3,834,442.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Stereotaxis Price Performance

STXS opened at $1.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 1.47. Stereotaxis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $2.75.

Get Stereotaxis alerts:

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Stereotaxis had a negative net margin of 67.19% and a negative return on equity of 87.98%. The business had revenue of $7.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.75 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stereotaxis, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stereotaxis

About Stereotaxis

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STXS. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Stereotaxis by 1,006.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 798,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 726,000 shares during the last quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Stereotaxis by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,492,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,160,000 after purchasing an additional 297,725 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stereotaxis by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 893,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 289,012 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stereotaxis by 90.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 494,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 234,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stereotaxis by 24.1% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 863,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 167,727 shares during the last quarter. 50.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic systems, instruments, and information systems for the interventional laboratory in the United States and internationally. Its robotic magnetic navigation (RMN) systems include the Genesis RMN and Niobe systems, which enable physicians to complete complex interventional procedures by providing image-guided delivery of catheters and guidewires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stereotaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stereotaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.