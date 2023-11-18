Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Shares Gap Down to $62.15

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $62.15, but opened at $59.84. Futu shares last traded at $61.10, with a volume of 362,401 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Futu from $62.90 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Futu from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $32.15 to $62.80 in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.47.

Get Futu alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Futu

Futu Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.68.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $317.10 million for the quarter. Futu had a net margin of 43.70% and a return on equity of 18.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Futu Holdings Limited will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Futu

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Andra AP fonden raised its stake in shares of Futu by 28.2% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 94,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after purchasing an additional 20,800 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Futu by 12.9% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Futu by 2,138.4% during the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 173,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,875,000 after purchasing an additional 165,277 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Futu by 4.9% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 49,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares during the period. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Futu by 83.4% during the first quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.75% of the company’s stock.

Futu Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Futu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Futu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.