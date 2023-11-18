Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.98 Per Share

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.98 per share by the communications equipment provider on Friday, January 12th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88.

Motorola Solutions has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Motorola Solutions has a payout ratio of 27.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Motorola Solutions to earn $11.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.6%.

Motorola Solutions Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of MSI stock opened at $318.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $287.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $286.24. The stock has a market cap of $52.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.91. Motorola Solutions has a 12 month low of $251.00 and a 12 month high of $320.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.16. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 668.00% and a net margin of 17.30%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.79 earnings per share. Motorola Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MSI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $320.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $329.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $312.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Motorola Solutions

In related news, CFO Jason J. Winkler sold 5,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.29, for a total value of $1,726,720.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,732 shares in the company, valued at $2,055,212.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Jason J. Winkler sold 5,656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.29, for a total value of $1,726,720.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,055,212.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 5,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $1,790,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,156,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,506 shares of company stock worth $23,359,370 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Motorola Solutions

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Stories

