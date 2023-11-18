Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) to Issue $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYNGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th.

Haynes International has a dividend payout ratio of 19.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Haynes International to earn $4.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.3%.

Haynes International Stock Performance

Haynes International stock opened at $51.27 on Friday. Haynes International has a fifty-two week low of $41.15 and a fifty-two week high of $60.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 6.51. The stock has a market cap of $652.67 million, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.49.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYNGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.04). Haynes International had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $160.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.77 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Haynes International will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Haynes International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Haynes International

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAYN. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 132.5% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 24,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 13,893 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Haynes International by 5.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,168,000 after acquiring an additional 12,993 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in shares of Haynes International by 20.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 16,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 7.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Haynes International in the fourth quarter worth about $1,559,000. 97.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Haynes International Company Profile

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). Its HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation; waste incineration; and industrial heating equipment.

