Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) to Issue $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th.

Haynes International has a dividend payout ratio of 19.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Haynes International to earn $4.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.3%.

Haynes International stock opened at $51.27 on Friday. Haynes International has a fifty-two week low of $41.15 and a fifty-two week high of $60.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 6.51. The stock has a market cap of $652.67 million, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.49.

Haynes International ( NASDAQ:HAYN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.04). Haynes International had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $160.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.77 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Haynes International will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Haynes International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAYN. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 132.5% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 24,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 13,893 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Haynes International by 5.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,168,000 after acquiring an additional 12,993 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in shares of Haynes International by 20.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 16,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 7.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Haynes International in the fourth quarter worth about $1,559,000. 97.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). Its HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation; waste incineration; and industrial heating equipment.

