Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (CVLG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 on December 29th

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th.

Covenant Logistics Group has a dividend payout ratio of 10.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Covenant Logistics Group to earn $4.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.0%.

Covenant Logistics Group Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ CVLG opened at $41.24 on Friday. Covenant Logistics Group has a twelve month low of $29.34 and a twelve month high of $57.57. The stock has a market cap of $534.06 million, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Covenant Logistics Group

Covenant Logistics Group ( NASDAQ:CVLG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $288.72 million for the quarter. Covenant Logistics Group had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 4.77%. On average, research analysts forecast that Covenant Logistics Group will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Covenant Logistics Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,141,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,580,000 after buying an additional 12,726 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 568,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,231,000 after acquiring an additional 18,602 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Covenant Logistics Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 408,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,789,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Covenant Logistics Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 344,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,636,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Covenant Logistics Group in the 1st quarter valued at $10,020,000. Institutional investors own 56.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Covenant Logistics Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th.

About Covenant Logistics Group

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

