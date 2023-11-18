Yangarra Resources Ltd. (TSE:YGR) Director Penelope Payne Buys 15,100 Shares

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (TSE:YGR – Get Free Report) Director Penelope Payne acquired 15,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$22,197.00.

Yangarra Resources stock opened at C$1.48 on Friday. Yangarra Resources Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$1.44 and a 12 month high of C$3.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$1.74 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.81. The company has a market capitalization of C$140.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.50.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. ATB Capital dropped their price objective on Yangarra Resources from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Yangarra Resources from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th.

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. The company focuses on the Cardium in Central Alberta. It also focuses on the Western Canadian Sedimentary basin. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

