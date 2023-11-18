Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) CFO Charles N. York II Sells 956 Shares of Stock

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) CFO Charles N. York II sold 956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total value of $11,175.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 270,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,158,287.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $12.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -5.28 and a beta of -1.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.66. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.67 and a 1 year high of $25.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DAWN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Day One Biopharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 178.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $507,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP raised its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 103.8% during the first quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 1,603,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,437,000 after acquiring an additional 816,836 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $9,620,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $136,000.

About Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

