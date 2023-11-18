HLS Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:HLS) Director Craig Millian Acquires 5,000 Shares

HLS Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:HLS – Get Free Report) Director Craig Millian acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.60 per share, with a total value of C$13,000.00.

HLS Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of TSE HLS opened at C$3.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.20. The company has a market cap of C$120.90 million, a PE ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.24. HLS Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of C$3.52 and a 12-month high of C$11.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Canada lowered HLS Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded HLS Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$12.25 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on HLS Therapeutics from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th.

HLS Therapeutics Company Profile

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic for management of symptoms of treatment-resistant schizophrenia; Vascepa, an icosapent ethyl capsules for cardiovascular disease; and PERSERIS, an injectable risperidone product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

