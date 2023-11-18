Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) SVP Marie Mendoza Sells 1,296 Shares of Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) SVP Marie Mendoza sold 1,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total value of $24,170.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,106 shares in the company, valued at $673,376.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

On Monday, October 16th, Marie Mendoza sold 1,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $17,150.00.

On Friday, September 15th, Marie Mendoza sold 1,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total value of $14,760.00.

Shares of NASDAQ KTOS opened at $18.68 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.90 and a 1-year high of $19.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.53 and a beta of 0.72.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTOS. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 2,500.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 43.0% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 92.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,837 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 36.9% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,970 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. 83.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.40.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, National Security, and commercial markets. The company develops and fields transformative, affordable systems, products, and solutions. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems.

