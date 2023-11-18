Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) COO Jeremy Wacksman Sells 4,505 Shares

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 4,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $183,984.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 77,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,148,355.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Friday, November 17th, Jeremy Wacksman sold 3,125 shares of Zillow Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total value of $127,250.00.

Shares of NASDAQ Z opened at $39.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.22. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.10 and a 1-year high of $57.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.84. The company has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of -58.34 and a beta of 1.73.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on Z. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Zillow Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.75.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of Z. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 371.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

