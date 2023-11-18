Apollo Currency Hits 1-Day Volume of $289,503.06 (APL)

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 18th. One Apollo Currency coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded down 9.8% against the dollar. Apollo Currency has a total market cap of $1.20 million and approximately $289,503.06 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.55 or 0.00059066 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00025030 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0980 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00011394 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004739 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002071 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000122 BTC.

About Apollo Currency

Apollo Currency (APL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official website is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. The official message board for Apollo Currency is apollofintech.medium.com. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo Fintech is a leading blockchain and fintech company that provides advanced solutions for financial transactions and digital asset management. They focus on a scalable blockchain platform with smart contracts and innovative consensus protocols for efficient decentralized applications. Apollo Currency (APL) is their native cryptocurrency, used for secure and private transactions while facilitating various financial services within their ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollo Currency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

