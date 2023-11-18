Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 207 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in ASML were worth $5,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in ASML during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in ASML during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in ASML during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in ASML during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 18.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASML Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of ASML stock opened at $686.09 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $608.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $662.95. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $529.01 and a 1 year high of $771.98. The company has a market capitalization of $270.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 73.29% and a net margin of 28.44%. Research analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $1.5337 per share. This represents a $6.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st. ASML’s payout ratio is 25.23%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ASML shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Societe Generale downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Susquehanna cut their price objective on ASML from $850.00 to $810.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on ASML in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $725.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $757.29.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

