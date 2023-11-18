Burney Co. Has $401,000 Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Burney Co. increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,253 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EW. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Oppenheimer raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.29.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

EW stock opened at $66.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.65. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $60.57 and a 1-year high of $94.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $40.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.02.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.59. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 24.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total value of $115,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,725.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.79, for a total transaction of $564,366.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,497,301.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,500 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total value of $115,035.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,725.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 179,795 shares of company stock valued at $12,724,914 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

