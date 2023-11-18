Burney Co. Trims Stock Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Burney Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 960,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,330,000 after purchasing an additional 27,590 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 147,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,704,000 after acquiring an additional 13,934 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 131,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTWO opened at $154.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.26 billion, a PE ratio of -17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $141.67 and a 200 day moving average of $140.65. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.00 and a 52-week high of $156.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($3.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($4.22). Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 27.83%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group upped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.88.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

