Burney Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN)

Burney Co. boosted its position in shares of Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,520 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,912 shares during the period. Burney Co. owned 0.06% of Denny’s worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DENN. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Denny’s by 88.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,168 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 13,212 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Denny’s by 5.0% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 66,720 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Denny’s in the second quarter valued at $7,813,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denny’s in the second quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Denny’s by 197.6% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 33,889 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 22,503 shares during the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Denny’s Stock Performance

Shares of DENN opened at $9.73 on Friday. Denny’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.11 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00. The company has a market capitalization of $516.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.21.

Insider Activity at Denny’s

Denny’s ( NASDAQ:DENN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Denny’s had a net margin of 6.35% and a negative return on equity of 88.90%. The business had revenue of $114.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Denny’s Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John C. Miller sold 6,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $62,538.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 963,634 shares in the company, valued at $9,154,523. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director John C. Miller sold 25,000 shares of Denny’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.62, for a total transaction of $240,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 928,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,928,572.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Miller sold 6,583 shares of Denny’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $62,538.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 963,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,154,523. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 216,483 shares of company stock worth $1,987,916 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Denny’s from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Denny’s in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Denny’s from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Denny’s from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Denny’s in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Denny’s has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

About Denny’s

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates franchised full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's and Keke's Breakfast Cafe brand in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Denny's and Other. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in July 2002.

