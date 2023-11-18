Burney Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN)

Burney Co. grew its stake in Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Free Report) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,520 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the period. Burney Co. owned approximately 0.06% of Denny’s worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Denny’s by 88.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,168 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 13,212 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Denny’s by 5.0% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 66,720 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Denny’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,813,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Denny’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Denny’s by 197.6% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 33,889 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 22,503 shares during the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Denny's alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Denny’s news, Director John C. Miller sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.62, for a total transaction of $240,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 928,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,928,572.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director John C. Miller sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.62, for a total transaction of $240,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 928,126 shares in the company, valued at $8,928,572.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John C. Miller sold 6,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $62,538.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 963,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,154,523. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 216,483 shares of company stock valued at $1,987,916. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Denny’s in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Denny’s in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on Denny’s from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Benchmark decreased their price target on Denny’s from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Denny’s from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Denny’s

Denny’s Price Performance

NASDAQ:DENN opened at $9.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $516.47 million, a PE ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.21. Denny’s Co. has a 12 month low of $8.11 and a 12 month high of $13.00.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $114.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.86 million. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 88.90% and a net margin of 6.35%. Denny’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Denny’s Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Denny’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates franchised full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's and Keke's Breakfast Cafe brand in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Denny's and Other. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in July 2002.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DENN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Denny's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denny's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.