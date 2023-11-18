Burney Co. Decreases Stock Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Burney Co. cut its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 7.0% in the first quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the second quarter valued at $238,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in Biogen by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 7,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Biogen by 685.6% during the 1st quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 12,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after acquiring an additional 11,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Biogen by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biogen Stock Performance

Shares of BIIB opened at $228.00 on Friday. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $220.86 and a one year high of $319.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $250.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $273.18. The stock has a market cap of $33.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.37. Biogen had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current year.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $266.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $343.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $351.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $327.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.43, for a total value of $116,124.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,354 shares in the company, valued at $903,668.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Further Reading

