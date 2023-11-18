Burney Co. Decreases Stock Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Burney Co. cut its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,198 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,287 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KLCM Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.3% in the second quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 4.3% in the second quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 4,205 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,920 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.6% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,912 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 0.5% during the first quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 39,970 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,495,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $60.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $55.51 and a twelve month high of $72.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.29 and its 200 day moving average is $61.48.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 18.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on OXY. UBS Group boosted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Wolfe Research cut Occidental Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.53.

Insider Activity at Occidental Petroleum

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,686,368 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.80 per share, with a total value of $105,903,910.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 225,815,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,181,217,168. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,686,368 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.80 per share, with a total value of $105,903,910.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 225,815,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,181,217,168. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 5,100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $127,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,181,578 shares in the company, valued at $4,629,539,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

