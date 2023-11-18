Burney Co. Sells 1,287 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Burney Co. lessened its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,198 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,287 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OXY. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,040,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.05 per share, with a total value of $65,576,224.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 228,051,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,378,617,252.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 5,100,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $127,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 185,181,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,629,539,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,040,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.05 per share, with a total value of $65,576,224.35. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 228,051,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,378,617,252.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $60.97 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $55.51 and a 52 week high of $72.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $53.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.29. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 18.26%. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 15.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OXY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.53.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

See Also

