Burney Co. Has $460,000 Position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Burney Co. lessened its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,588 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RS Crum Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter worth $284,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 9.6% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 33,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 268,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,344,000 after acquiring an additional 21,257 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 296,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,112,000 after acquiring an additional 21,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 46,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DFAI stock opened at $27.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.90. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $24.58 and a one year high of $28.27.

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

