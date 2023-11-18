Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Burney Co.

Burney Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Stepan were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCL. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Stepan by 172.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 410,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,688,000 after acquiring an additional 260,016 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Stepan by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,951,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $197,828,000 after buying an additional 221,795 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Stepan in the 4th quarter worth $22,622,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stepan in the 1st quarter worth $12,646,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stepan by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,733,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $368,951,000 after buying an additional 112,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Randall S. Dearth sold 590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $51,442.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,209.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stepan Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SCL opened at $80.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.62 and a beta of 0.85. Stepan has a 52-week low of $63.60 and a 52-week high of $114.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.93.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.12). Stepan had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 2.16%. The company had revenue of $562.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. Stepan’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stepan will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stepan Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is a boost from Stepan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Stepan’s payout ratio is currently 64.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on SCL. StockNews.com downgraded Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. CL King raised Stepan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th.

Stepan Profile

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used as principal ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning and disinfection products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

